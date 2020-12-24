SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared outbreaks at Willowgrove School and Walter Murray Collegiate.

The SHA notified Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) about the outbreak declarations on Thursday, SPS said in a news release.

Classes at both schools are set to resume on Jan. 4 as scheduled.

To date, Willowgrove School has had four positive cases of COVID-19 and Walter Murray Collegiate has had 12 positive cases, the division says.

Since the start of the school year, Saskatoon Public Schools has had 160 positive cases at 45 locations in the division – 44 schools and the board office.