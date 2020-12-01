SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared outbreaks at Aden Bowman Collegiate and Centennial Collegiate.

The SHA notified Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) about the outbreak declarations Tuesday, SPS said in a news release.

To date, Aden Bowman Collegiate has had five positive COVID-19 cases. The schools operations will continue at Level 3 with students attending in-person classes on alternate days, SPS says.

Centennial Collegiate has had 16 positive cases this school year. On Monday, the school division and the SHA decided to move Centennial to online learning for the remainder of the quint ending on Decc 18. The move to online classes takes effect on Thursday.

Since the start of the school year, Saskatoon Public Schools has had 96 positive cases at 36 locations in the division – 35 schools and the board office.

An outbreak is confirmed when two or more people test positive for COVID-19.