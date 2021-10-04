SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared COVID-19 outbreaks at two Saskatoon high schools.

The outbreaks were declared at Mount Royal and Bedford Road collegiates, according to a Saskatoon Public Schools news release.

Three cases have been identified at Bedford Road and five cases at Mount Royal, according to the division.

The school division was notified about the outbreaks during the weekend.

Additionally, based the SHA's recommendation, one classroom at wâhkôhtowin School and one classroom at Chief Whitecap School are moving to remote learning as of Monday.

The public school division says it has seen 167 positive cases at 48 schools since the start of the school year.