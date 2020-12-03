SASKATOON -- Health officials have declared outbreaks at Montgomery and Vincent Massey schools, Saskatoon Public Schools (SPS) says.

Montgomery School has had five positive cases and one classroom is isolating.

Vincent Massey School has had three cases and three classrooms are isolating.

Since the start of the school year, SPS says it has had 106 COVID-19 cases at 37 locations – 36 schools and the board office.