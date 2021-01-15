SASKATOON -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared on the Makwa Sahgaiehcan First Nation, northeast of Lloydminster.

The Northern Inter-Tribal Health Authority (NITHA) said this comes following an increasing number of confirmed cases with evidence of community transmission.

NITHA said it is working with Meadow Lake Tribal Council Health and Social Development to contain the outbreak.

It said the best form of protection right now is to continue practicing physical distancing, hand hygiene and staying home if sick.