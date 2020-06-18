SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority declared a Covid-19 outbreak in two Hutterite communities in the RM of Maple Creek Wednesday evening.

Two members of a home initially tested positive last week, and an additional 14 positive cases were confirmed June 17th. More testing is underway in the RM. Cases are being investigated for connection to travel to Alberta, and additional travel in the area.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is reminding residents in the area to self-monitor for symptoms of Covid-19. Anyone that believes they’re showing symptoms is asked to call HealthLine 811 or their community health centre.