SASKATOON -- An outbreak has been declared in the community of Black Lake following an increasing number of confirmed cases linked to mass gatherings and travel outside the community.

Public health officials are advising anyone who attended a wake/funeral event in Black Lake from Dec. 31-Jan. 2 to immediately self-isolate if they have or had symptoms of COVID-19.

All other individuals who are not experiencing symptoms should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 daysfrom the date of last exposure.

Contact tracing is underway.