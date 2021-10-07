COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saskatoon school as 7 cases found

SASKATOON -

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at École River Heights School in Saskatoon.

The SHA notified Saskatoon Public Schools about the outbreak declaration on Wednesday, the division said in a news release.

Since school started Sept. 1, the SHA has confirmed seven cases of COVID-19 connected to École River Heights School.

One classroom has been temporarily moved to remote learning. All remaining classes are running as scheduled.

Since the start of the school year, Saskatoon Public Schools has been notified of 171 positive cases at 48 schools in the division, the release said.