COVID-19 outbreak declared at Saskatoon elementary school

SASKATOON -

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Sylvia Fedoruk School.

Saskatoon Public Schools was notified by the SHA on Friday and news of the outbreak was shared with students, staff and families at the school, a news release said.

The SHA confirmed 26 cases of COVID-19 connected to the elementary school since Sept. 1, however they said only three of the cases have been confirmed in December.

The division said classes are continuing as scheduled at the school.

During the current school year, the division has had 327 positive cases of COVID-19 at 56 schools.