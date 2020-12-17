SASKATOON -- A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the City Yards in Saskatoon, the city said in a news release.

“This situation stresses the importance of the layers of protection and recent Public Health Orders that are in place to prevent the transmission of COVID-19 within workplaces,” the city said.

The outbreak is within the Waste Stream Collections workgroup. The city does not expect the outbreak to affect waste collection services.

The yards are only accessible by city staff.