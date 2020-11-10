SASKATOON -- After a second COVID-19 case in the same classroom, the Saskatchewan Health Authority on Tuesday declared an outbreak at Holy Family Catholic School.

“The SHA is conducting contact tracing, and we are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” said a news release from Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools.

The affected classroom switched to online learning after the first case. In-person classes will continue as scheduled for the rest of the school.

“Students and families are reminded to be diligent in performing the daily health screening, stay home if you are ill, call HealthLine 811 if you are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms, practice proper hand hygiene, maintain physical distancing as much as possible, wear a mask when appropriate, and do all we can to keep each other safe.”