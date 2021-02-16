Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Chief Whitecap School
Blair Farthing
Published Tuesday, February 16, 2021 5:21AM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Chief Whitecap Schoolin the Stonebridge neighbourhood.
Saskatoon Public Schools says it has notified students, staff and the school community about the outbreak. The school division says four positive cases have been identified at the school so far this school year.
Classes at the school will continue as scheduled February 22nd when students return from their February break.