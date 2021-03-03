Advertisement
COVID-19 outbreak declared among City of Saskatoon water, sewer crews
Published Wednesday, March 3, 2021 3:58PM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared a COVID-19 outbreak among some Saskatoon water and sewer maintenance crews.
The work group is located at 88 King Street, which is only accessible by staff, the city said in a news release.
The outbreak is unrelated to a previous outbreak declaration in Water and Sewer Maintenance at the end of January 2021.
The city says it doesn’t expect operations to be affected as a result of the outbreak.