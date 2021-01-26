SASKATOON -- Crackers Restaurant Lounge and Karaoke Bar in Saskatoon has been fined $14,000 after being the site of a potential super-spreader COVID-19 outbreak linked to dozens of cases.

“There have been a small number of mainly bars and restaurants who may not have been following (Public Health Orders), putting their staff, putting their customers and essentially putting their communities at risk,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said.

“So I have asked that we increase enforcement on those who choose to break the rules.”

As of Jan. 21, 87 cases were linked to Crackers, located on Pinehouse Drive.

The Crazy Cactus in Saskatoon and Stats Cocktails and Dreams in Regina have also each been fined $14,000.

Moe noted that other investigations are also ongoing, which may result in further fines.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, encouraged all business owners and patrons to consult the public health orders before heading out.

In a release, the province said public health inspectors will be supported in efforts to issue tickets quickly to businesses breaking public health orders to ensure compliance.