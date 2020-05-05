COVID-19 outbreak at Saskatoon area dairy facility: SHA
Published Tuesday, May 5, 2020 4:20PM CST
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority has declared another COVID-19 outbreak in the province.
Health officials say the outbreak is at a dairy facility in the Saskatoon area, but are not disclosing the location.
The province says one employee tested positive and there's a low transmission risk, so a public service announcement will not be announced.
An investigation into the outbreak is underway.