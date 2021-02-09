SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has declared the COVID-19 outbreak at Rosthern Hospital Inpatient Unit over.

The outbreak was declared on Jan. 22 after positive cases were confirmed at the facility, according to an SHA news release.

The hospital will begin accepting new admissions. All patients and residents can designate one essential family or support person to provide in-person support for care and quality of life needs.

No other visitors are allowed into the specified facilities or homes.

“The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly. These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe. The Saskatchewan Health Authority is asking the public for their support and cooperation in order to contain the spread of the virus,” the release said.