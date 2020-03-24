SASKATOON -- Safety concerns about COVID-19 have prompted Orano Canada Inc. to suspended production at its McClean Lake uranium mill in northern Saskatchewan.

The decision was made in conjunction with Cameco as it halted operations at the Cigar Lake mine.

According to Orano, there are no confirmed cases of the virus at Orano operations and the action was taken as a precaution to preserve the health and safety of their 160 employees.

Many of the employees live in small northern Saskatchewan communities. The decision took into account the fly-in/fly-out challenges presented by the site.

The McLean Lake uranium mill will go into maintenance mode. About 50 employees will remain on site. Orano said the suspension will be a minimum of four weeks.