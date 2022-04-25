COVID-19 markers decline in Saskatoon's wastewater, levels remain high

The amount of coronavirus detected in Saskatoon's wastewater has declined by 35 per cent.

That's following a nearly 743 per cent rise reporting two weeks ago, followed by a 26 per cent jump reflected in last week's reported numbers.

The new data released by the team of University of Saskatchewan researchers is based on samples collected three times daily over a period that ended on April 20.

All of the viral remnants were attributed to the Omicron BA.2 subvariant, according to the researchers.

The researchers detected a nearly 113 per cent rise in Prince Albert and a 60 per cent jump in North Battleford.