COVID-19 markers decline in Saskatoon's wastewater, levels remain high
The amount of coronavirus detected in Saskatoon's wastewater has declined by 35 per cent.
That's following a nearly 743 per cent rise reporting two weeks ago, followed by a 26 per cent jump reflected in last week's reported numbers.
The new data released by the team of University of Saskatchewan researchers is based on samples collected three times daily over a period that ended on April 20.
All of the viral remnants were attributed to the Omicron BA.2 subvariant, according to the researchers.
The researchers detected a nearly 113 per cent rise in Prince Albert and a 60 per cent jump in North Battleford.
Correction
A previous version of this story misattributed the 743 per cent increase to the April 18 update from the researchers.
