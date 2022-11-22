COVID-19 levels drop in Saskatoon, according to wastewater data

The signs of COVID-19 have declined in Saskatoon's wastewater, according to the latest data from researchers.

The University of Saskatchewan team that has been monitoring the city's wastewater during the pandemic has detected a nearly 15 per cent drop in viral material, compared to the previous reporting period.

The samples were collected over a period ending Nov. 16.

In its latest update, the team said the concentration of viral material is considered "medium" based on how it compares to the 10-week average.

The team said all the viral material detected was attributed to various Omicron lineages, with BA.5 representing the lion's share — at just over 41 per cent.