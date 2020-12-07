PRINCE ALBERT -- Positive COVID-19 cases were identified in four schools in the Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division.

Over the weekend the school division and the health authority identified a positive in one individual at Queen Mary Public School, Ecole Arthur Pechey School, Carlton Comprehensive High School and Vincent Massey Public School in Prince Albert, the division said in a news release.

How the virus spread in these schools is being investigated by Public Health, according to the division

At Queen Mary, Arthur Pechey and Carlton Comprehensive, classes will continue remotely only for those students and staff affected, while in-person learning will continue for the rest of the school, the division said.

Students at Vincent Massey Public School will be moving to Level 4 of the Saskatchewan Safe Schools plan, meaning, beginning Monday, all students will transition to online learning until after the Christmas Break, the division said.