COVID-19 in Saskatoon: Evidence in wastewater falls, long term trend remains elevated

Evidence of COVID-19 in Saskatoon's wastewater has decreased by 22 per cent compared to last week, according to University of Saskatchewan researchers.

The more transmissible Omicron BA.5 sub variant makes up 48 per cent of the samples, with BA.2 making up the remainder.

"This indicates a decrease in SARS-CoV-2 infections, but the trend over the last month has been upward," a Tweet for the Global Institute for Water Security explained.

The Saskatoon reporting period covers up until Aug. 17.

An 11.8 per cent decrease in North Battleford was reported compared to the previous week.

In Prince Albert, levels decreased by 1.7 per cent as of Aug. 8.