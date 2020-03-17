COVID-19: How Sask. musicians are breaking the silence in a world without concerts
SASKATOON -- In the face of COVID-19-related live event cancellations and venue closures, Saskatchewan country artists Munro & Patrick are planning to interrupt the silence by streaming a half hour concert Friday night at 7 p.m. on their Facebook page.
"We hope that it makes everyone else feel better,” said Scott Patrick. "I think as artists it's an outlet for us to deal with troubled times, and I think it helps other people as well."
"We're hoping to bring a little bit of joy and to help people forget their troubles and concerns for a moment,” said Heidi Munro.
Frontman Max Kerman from Canadian rock group The Arkells has live streamed guitar lessons on the band’s Instagram page.
"There's a lot of people at home right now, there's a lot of people looking for something to take their mind off the news cycle,” said Kerman. “And we thought this kind of get together could be a productive thing."