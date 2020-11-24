SASKATOON -- Anyone who hosts a house party on Canoe Lake Cree First Nation will be served with an eviction warning and have their utilities shut off, according to a Nov. 22 statement from the housing director.

An eviction notice will be served on a second offence at the First Nation, which as banned house parties due to a spike in COVID-19 cases there and in surrounding communities.

Drugs and alcohol are also banned.

Any non-band member found in the community, partying or not, and who doesn't live in Canoe Lake, will be escorted out.

As of Monday, Canoe Lake had 14 active COVID-19 cases with two people in hospital, according to its pandemic committee.

Canoe Lake is about 338 kilometers north of Prince Albert.