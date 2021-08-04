SASKATOON -- The latest update from a research team that monitors Saskatoon's wastewater for COVID-19 shows a significant spike.

From July 22 to 28 the researchers observed a 253 per cent jump compared to the previous week.

While the team says results indicate there are more infections, the trend may not be reflected in the city's COVID-19 case count in the coming weeks due to the number of fully vaccinated people.

The researchers found a "marked increase" in fragments of the highly contagious Delta variant strain.