COVID-19 found in Saskatoon sewage has spiked with 'marked increase' in Delta variant: researchers
Published Wednesday, August 4, 2021 9:02AM CST Last Updated Wednesday, August 4, 2021 9:03AM CST
FILE - Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company's lab, in Surrey, B.C., on Thursday, March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
SASKATOON -- The latest update from a research team that monitors Saskatoon's wastewater for COVID-19 shows a significant spike.
From July 22 to 28 the researchers observed a 253 per cent jump compared to the previous week.
While the team says results indicate there are more infections, the trend may not be reflected in the city's COVID-19 case count in the coming weeks due to the number of fully vaccinated people.
The researchers found a "marked increase" in fragments of the highly contagious Delta variant strain.