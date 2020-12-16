SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon YWCA has had to close its crisis shelter for two weeks after six people tested positive for COVID-19.

The shelter plans to reopen on Dec. 28.

Due to the closure, 20 woman and children have been relocated through the help of the YWCA's partners.

The shelter normally could house 34 people but due to social distancing capacity had been limited to 20 people.