COVID-19 forces closure of Saskatoon crisis shelter for women and children
Published Wednesday, December 16, 2020 11:10AM CST
(Dan Shingoose/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon YWCA has had to close its crisis shelter for two weeks after six people tested positive for COVID-19.
The shelter plans to reopen on Dec. 28.
Due to the closure, 20 woman and children have been relocated through the help of the YWCA's partners.
The shelter normally could house 34 people but due to social distancing capacity had been limited to 20 people.