SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following locations while likely infectious on the following dates during the specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Humboldt

Nov. 2

o Yuens’s Cellular Service, 503 Main St. between 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Lloydminster

Oct. 31

o St. Anthony’s Church, 2704 – 56th Ave. between 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Weyburn

Nov. 5

o Crescent Point Place, 327 Mergens St. N.W. between 8:45 a.m. to 10:20 p.m.

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.