SASKATOON -- A person or persons were at the following locations in Hague, Martensville, La Ronge, Prince Albert, Saskatoon and Spiritwood while likely infectious on the following dates and specified times, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says.

Hague

Nov. 4

​Shell Gas Station, Highway 11, 9:00 a.m. to 9:15 a.m.

Nov. 5

​Shell Gas Station, Highway 11, 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m.

La Ronge

Nov. 6

​Eddie's Restaur​​ant & Sports Bar, 722 La Ronge Avenue, 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

​​​​​​​​​Martensville

Oct. 31

​Marte​​nsvil​​le Spo​​rts Centre, 555 Main Street, 9:15 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 1

​​Martens​ville Sports Centre, 555 Main Street, 8:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

Nov. 6

​Martensville Sp​orts Centre, 555 Main Street, 9:00 p.m. to 10:15 p.m.

Prince Albert

Oct. 21 to Nov. 5

Bocian Jewellers, 1235 Central Avenue, no time identified by client

Oct. 28 to Nov. 5

Winners, 2995-Second Avenue W, no time identified by client​

Oct. 25

Supplement World, 783-801-15th Street E, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Lakeland Country Co-op Food Store, 777-15th Street E, 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Walmart Supercentre, 800-15th Street E, 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Oct. 26

Sport Chek, 250-800-15th Street E, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Art Hauser Centre Rink, 690 Gary Anderson Way, 9:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

SaskPro Crossfit, 365 Marquis Road W #4, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 27

Extreme Pita, 800-15th Street E, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Oct. 28

SaskPro Crossfit, 365 Marquis Road W #4, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Oct. 29

Art Hauser Centre Rink, 690 Gary Anderson Way, 9:00 p.m. to​ 11:00 p.m.

Oct. 30

Harold's Family Foods, 200-28th Street E, 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m.

Real Canadian Superstore, 591-15th Street E, 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Party City, 801-15th Street E, 7:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Value Village, #380-800-15th Street E, 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Boston Pizza, 3250-2nd Avenue W, from 10:00 p.m. to midnight

Grainfields, 600-15th Street E, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Oct. 31

Coronet Hotel Bar, 3551-Second Avenue W, 5:45 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. (November 1)

Original Joes, 801-15th Street E, 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Minto Bowl & Rec Centre, 201-13th St E, 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Nov. 1

Great Asian Market, #5-2901-Second Avenue W, 11:30 a.m. to noon

SaskPro Crossfit, 365 Marquis Road W #4, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Nov. 2

Sport Chek, 250-800-15th Street E, 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

SaskPro Crossfit, 365 Marquis Road W #4, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Nov. 3

Value Village, #380-800-15th St E, 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Pines Power Sports Marine Prince Albert, Highway 2N, 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Mr Mike's Steak House, 801 15 St E #945, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Original Joe's, 801-15th Street E, 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.​​​

Nov. 4

Canadian Tire, 3725-2nd Avenue W, 12:30 p.m. to 1:00 p.m

Michaels, 801-15th Street E Unit 761, 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

SaskPro Crossfit, 365 Marquis Road W #4, 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Saskatoon

Oct. 29, 30, 31

Fuddruckers, 2910 Eight St. E, 11:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. each day

Oct. 31

Midtown Mall, 201-1st Avenue S, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Lululemon, 118-21st Street E, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Manhattan Casuals, 124-21st Street E, 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Tommy Guns (Midtown Mall), 201-1st Avenue S, 6:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m.

O'Sheas Irish Pub, 222-2nd Avenue S, 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Thirteen Pies Pizza & Bar, 243-2nd Avenue S, 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Nov. 1

Midtow​n Mall - Victoria Secret, Aritzia, Hudson's Bay and Food Court, 201-1st Avenue S, 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Nov. 2

Cactus Club​, 140 Idylwyld Drive, 8 p.m. to close

Lowes, 125 Betts Avenue, 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.​

Nov. 3

Harold Latrace Arena, 1347 Fletcher Road, 9:15 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Spiritwood

Nov. 2

​Spiritwood Pharmacy, 120 Main Street, 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. (Note: A number of different cases stopped in at various times during this day for various lengths of time)​

Anyone who visited any of these locations during the specified dates and times are advised by the SHA to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days.

If you have had or develop symptoms of COVID-19, you should immediately self-isolate and call HealthLine 811, their physician or nurse practitioner to arrange for testing.