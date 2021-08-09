SASKATOON -- A person or persons attended Diva’s Nightclub while infectious, leading to an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19.

According to the Saskatchewan Health Authority, the person(s) was there from 11 p.m. July 31 to 3 a.m. Aug. 1.

Everyone who was there during that time should seek testing for COVID-19 immediately unless they've received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and the second dose was received on or before July 16.

Those people should still self-monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 until Aug. 15 and if symptoms develop, start self-isolating immediately and seek testing.