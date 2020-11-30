PRINCE ALBERT -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) says drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available in Prince Albert starting on Wednesday.

The testing site will be at The Cone Shop Car Wash, located at 890 Sixth Ave. E. Testing is available on a first-come, first-serve basis, daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The SHA said drive-thru testing is in response to an increased demand in Prince Albert. The service is already available in Saskatoon, Regina and Yorkton.

A health card is required for drive-thru testing, but you do not need a referral, the SHA said.

Drive-thru testing is in addition to Prince Albert’s current testing site, which takes appointments based on referrals from HealthLine 811 or a physician.