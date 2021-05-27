PRINCE ALBERT -- The Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division says cases of COVID-19 have been detected in five schools in the Prince Albert area.

Carlton Comprehensive Public High School – Students in potentially exposed classrooms don’t have to self-isolate, only watch for symptoms.

– Students in potentially exposed classrooms don’t have to self-isolate, only watch for symptoms. Prince Albert Collegiate Institute – Staff and students in a Grade 9 and Grade 11 classroom must self-isolate until May 31.

– Staff and students in a Grade 9 and Grade 11 classroom must self-isolate until May 31. WP Sandin Public School – Affected Grade 11 classrooms must self-isolate until June 2. The school moved to remote learning this week, which will continue.

– Affected Grade 11 classrooms must self-isolate until June 2. The school moved to remote learning this week, which will continue. Queen Mary Public School – Staff and students in two Grade 1 classrooms must self-isolate until June 2.

– Staff and students in two Grade 1 classrooms must self-isolate until June 2. Canwood Public School – Staff and students in a Grade 2/3 classroom must self-isolate until May 31. Grade 7/8 students must self-isolate until June 3.

The school division said there is no evidence that COVID-19 was acquired or transmitted within schools.