SASKATOON -- The Saskatoon Symphony Orchestra must raise $250,000 by May 31 to break even this year after having to cancel several shows due to the COVID-19 pandemic, executive director Mark Turner said.

All told, the SSO could rack up losses of $400,000, a “devastating” blow, he said.

Many of the orchestra's musicians are also affected, as only 10 of the 55 are full time employees who perform other duties – the others are independent contractors and ineligible for EI, he said.

The affected events so far include:

• March 21 - Accent with the SSO - postponed

• March 29 - Mozart Reimagined - postponed

• March 31 - Music Talk at McNally - cancelled

• April 4 - Mozart's Flute Concerto - cancelled

• April 18 - Thorgy and the Thorchestra - postponed

Planning for the flute concerto had been three years in the making, he said. The SSO's annual spring book sale, a major fundraiser, has been delayed until fall.