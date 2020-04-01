SASKATOON -- The City of Saskatoon is closing another pedestrian walkway to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The city closed the Senator Sid Buckwold Bridge pedestrian walkway on Tuesday, following last week's closure of the CP Rail Pedestrian bridge.

The bridges' single walkways were not wide enough for users to practice two-metre physical distancing.

The Traffic Bridge and University Bridge walkways remain open, but the walkways on each side of the respective bridges are only open to one-way pedestrian traffic.

In a news release, the city said it continues to review other bridge walkway and pedestrian overpasses, underpasses and tunnels.

Crews will also be posting signs along pathways to remind people to respect physical distancing, the city said.