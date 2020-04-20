SASKATOON -- With the spring thaw in full swing, the City of Saskatoon says Cranberry Flats Conservation Area will be temporarily closed.

The city said the decision to limit access to the popular outdoor destination was made to support the current provincial restriction on gatherings of more than 10 people during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a news release, the city said the decision was made in collaboration with the Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA).

Updates on the status of the area will be available on the MVA website the city said.