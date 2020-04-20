COVID-19: City limiting access to Cranberry Flats Conservation Area in Saskatoon
CTV News
Published Monday, April 20, 2020 4:39PM CST Last Updated Monday, April 20, 2020 4:41PM CST
Published Monday, April 20, 2020 4:39PM CST Last Updated Monday, April 20, 2020 4:41PM CST
Saskatoon City Hall
SASKATOON -- With the spring thaw in full swing, the City of Saskatoon says Cranberry Flats Conservation Area will be temporarily closed.
COVID-19 updates for Saskatoon and area for Monday, April 20
The city said the decision to limit access to the popular outdoor destination was made to support the current provincial restriction on gatherings of more than 10 people during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a news release, the city said the decision was made in collaboration with the Meewasin Valley Authority (MVA).
Updates on the status of the area will be available on the MVA website the city said.