COVID-19 cases 'in a number of individuals' at Martensville High School
Published Tuesday, November 10, 2020 9:05AM CST
An empty classroom is seen in this undated file photo. (Source: iStock, DONGSEON_KIM)
SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has informed Praire Spirt School Divison of COVID-19 "in a number of individuals" at Martensville High School, as well as a case at Colonsay School.
"The school communities have been informed. To protect privacy, we are not able to share details," the division said in a news release.
The school division says it is working closely with public health staff to ensure measures are in place to protect students and staff.