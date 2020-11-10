SASKATOON -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has informed Praire Spirt School Divison of COVID-19 "in a number of individuals" at Martensville High School, as well as a case at Colonsay School.

"The school communities have been informed. To protect privacy, we are not able to share details," the division said in a news release.

The school division says it is working closely with public health staff to ensure measures are in place to protect students and staff.