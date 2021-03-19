SASKATOON -- New cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at two Saskatoon schools.

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority notified Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools of the cases, the division said in a news release.

A positive case was identified in an individual at École St. Peter School and Bethlehem Catholic High School, the division said.

There is a low risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact, the school division said.

The affected classes and cohorts will switch to online learning.