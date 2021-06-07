SASKATOON -- A single COVID-19 case has been identified at five Saskatoon schools over the weekend, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

In a release issued Sunday night, GSCS said it was notified that an individual at St. Frances Cree Bilingual School, École St. Gerard School, Holy Cross High School, St. Augustine School and St. Marguerite School have contracted COVID-19.

The school division said the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is no longer informing them whether a case is a variant of concern as all cases are managed the same way.

The affected classes and cohorts will switch to online learning, GSCS said,

The school division said it is working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers.

SHA recommends all close contacts get tested. Risk of exposure if low for anyone not considered a close contact, the release said.

“We hope all who are ill or affected by COVID-19 in any way are doing well. As a community of faith, we continue to support each other and pray for all members of our school communities who are ill,” GSCS said.