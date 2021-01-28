SASKATOON -- Three cases of COVID-19 have been identified at a primary school in Saskatoon.

On Jan. 28 Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS ) said officials from the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) advised the school division of COVID-19 cases in three individuals at St. Bernard School.

The risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, GSCS said in a news release.

The affected classes will switch to online instruction starting Jan. 29, the division said.