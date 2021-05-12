SASKATOON -- New cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at four Saskatoon schools this week.

Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) said the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed it of three new cases on Monday.

The cases were identified at St. Joseph High School, Bishop James Mahoney High School and Bethlehem Catholic High School.

The cases at St. Joseph and Bethleham are being investigated as variants of concern, the division said in a news release.

On Tuesday, GSCS said a case had been identified at École St. Peter School and two additional cases were confirmed at Bethlehem.

One of the Bethleham cases is being investigated at a variant of concern, according to the division.

The SHA is recommending all close contacts get tested. The risk of exposure is low for anyone not considered a close contact, the division said.

GSCS is working with Public Health to inform parents and caregivers.

The affected classes and cohorts will move to online learning.