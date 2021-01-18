SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools says it learned Monday of a positive COVID-19 case in a person at each of the following schools: École St. Peter School, Holy Family Catholic School, Holy Cross High School and E.D. Feehan Catholic High School.

“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” the school division said in a news release.

The affected classes/cohorts will switch to online instruction starting Tuesday.

“We hope all who are ill or affected by COVID-19 in any way are doing well. As a community of faith, we continue to support each other and pray for all members of our school communities who are ill,” the release said.