SASKATOON -- New COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at three Saskatoon schools.

According to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) informed the division of the cases on Tuesday.

A positive case was found in an individual at St. Frances Cree Bilingual School, Bishop Pocock School and St. Marguerite School, GSCS said in a news release.

The division said it is working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers.

The SHA is recommending close contacts get tested.

Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, GSCS said.