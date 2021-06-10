SASKATOON -- New COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at two Saskatoon schools.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools of the cases on Wednesday, according to a news release from the school division.

A case was identified in an individual at Bishop Pocock School and St. Luke School, the division said,

The school division said it is working with Public health to notify parents and caregivers, and that risk of exposure is low for anyone not considered a close contact.

The health authority is recommending that all close contacts get tested.

The affected classes will switch to online learning.