SASKATOON -- A COVID-19 case has been identified in an person at St. Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic School and Oskāyak High School.

“We are working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) said in a news release.

The affected classes/cohorts will switch to online instruction.

“We hope all who are ill or affected by COVID-19 in any way are doing well. As a community of faith, we continue to support each other and pray for all members of our school communities who are ill,” GSCS said.