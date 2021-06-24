PRINCE ALBERT -- The Saskatchewan Rivers Public School Division says the health authority has detected COVID-19 cases in two of its schools.

According to a news release, one case of COVID-19 was recently found in each of the following schools:

King George Public School – Staff and students in a Grade 2 classroom must self-isolate until July 5.

St. Louis Public School – Staff and students in a pre-Kindergarten classroom must self-isolate until June 30, and staff and students in a Kindergarten classroom must self-isolate until July 1.

There is no evidence that COVID-19 was acquired or transmitted in the schools, said the school division.