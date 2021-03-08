SASKATOON -- Cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at two Saskatoon schools according to the city's Catholic school division.

In a news release, Greater Saskatoon Cathlolic Schools said a case of the illness has been identified in an individual at E.D. Feehan Catholic High School and an individual at École St. Gerard School.

The division said the Saskatchewan Health Authority informed it of the cases on Sunday.

The affected classes and cohorts are switching to online instruction.

Risk of coronavirus exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low, the division said.