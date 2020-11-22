Advertisement
COVID-19 case reported at École St. Peter School in Saskatoon
Published Sunday, November 22, 2020 3:21PM CST
SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools has announced a case of COVID-19 at École St. Peter School in the city.
The school board said in a letter the person was at the school while infectious at the end of last week.
“We are working closely with Public Health staff to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students,” it said on Sunday. “The virus spreads from person to person by large, respiratory droplets, like from a cough or sneeze.”
The school board is not naming the person who tested positive. It said the risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low.