Advertisement
COVID-19 case identified at St. Augustine School in Saskatoon
Published Monday, May 24, 2021 10:06AM CST
Share:
SASKATOON -- A COVID-19 case has been identified at St. Augustine School, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).
The school division said it was notified about the case on Sunday and is working with health officials to notify parents and caregivers.
The affected class will switch to online learning, GSCS said.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) recommends all close contacts get tested. Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low.
RELATED IMAGES