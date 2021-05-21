Advertisement
COVID-19 case identified at Saskatoon school
Published Friday, May 21, 2021 9:59AM CST
SASKATOON -- A new case of COVID-19 has been confirmed at a Saskatoon school.
On Thursday, Saskatchewan Health Authority officials informed Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools about a case identified at Bishop Roborecki School, according to a news release sent by the division.
The division said it working with Public Health to notify parents and caregivers.
The risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact is low, the division said.
The affected class will move to online learning.
