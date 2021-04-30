SASKATOON -- A positive COVID-19 case has been identified at E.D. Feehan Catholic High School, according to Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

The school division said it was notified about the case on Thursday and is working to inform parents and caregivers.

All affected classes and cohorts will switch to online learning, GSCS said.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority recommends all close contacts get tested. Risk of exposure is low for anyone not considered a close contact.

“We hope all who are ill or affected by COVID-19 in any way are doing well. As a community of faith, we continue to support each other and pray for all members of our school communities who are ill,” GSCS said.