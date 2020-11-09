PRINCE ALBERT -- One case of COVID-19 has been diagnosed in an individual in North Battleford Comprehensive High School.

“We are working closely with Public Health staff to ensure necessary measures are in place to protect all students,” reads the letter from principal Jay Nichols to parents.

People who have been in close contact with the individual are being monitored by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and public health officials for symptoms of COVID-19, according to the letter.

The school said it will remain open and children or staff with symptoms are asked to call HealthLine 811 to arrange for testing, according to the letter.