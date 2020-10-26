Advertisement
COVID-19 case confirmed at St. Nicholas Catholic School in Saskatoon
St. Nicholas Catholic School is shown in this Oct. 26, 2020 photo. (Chad Leroux/CTV News)
SASKATOON -- Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS) says the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) has informed it of a positive COVID-19 case at St. Nicholas Catholic School.
"Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low. Classes will continue as scheduled on Tuesday," the division said in a news release.
"We are working with Public Health to inform parents and caregivers, and the SHA is conducting contact tracing."
The division says it was told about the case Sunday evening.